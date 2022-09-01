NewsCity Hall

Vancouver City Hall evacuated after suspicious powder discovered (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Sep 1 2022, 8:40 pm
John Delaney/Daily Hive

Vancouver City Hall has been evacuated after a suspicious substance was found in an envelope.

A significant presence of Hazmat Response and Vancouver fire vehicles are on the scene, with VPD officers assisting with pedestrian control in the area.

John Delaney/Daily Hive

In a statement to Daily Hive, Vancouver Fire Services said that the hazardous materials team is on-site, currently investigating a report of powder in an envelope.

John Delaney/Daily Hive

“City Hall has been evacuated. No reports of injuries at this time” said a spokesperson with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

John Delaney/Daily Hive

If you’re going to be commuting through the area, you might want to find another route to get to your destination.

Update:

Vancouver Fire told Daily Hive that the powder has tested negative for anything hazardous.

“Crews have let staff back inside the building.”

Vancouver Police is investigating the incident, though there is no longer believed to be a threat at city hall.

