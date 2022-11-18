Starting Friday afternoon, MOVE 103.5 is making its yearly switch and will be playing all Christmas music, all the time!

At 4 pm, “Vancouver’s Christmas Music Station” will return for its 13th season playing all feel-good holiday favourites from artists like Mariah Carey, Michael Buble, Wham, Bing Crosby, Kelly Clarkson and more.

“It’s tradition! We’re extremely excited to bring back Vancouver’s Christmas Music Station 24/7!” said Jasmina Koga, Program Director at MOVE 103.5.

“Our team and amazing on-air talent are proud to be a part of the fabric of Christmas in Vancouver for the 13th year running. We’re happy to provide the soundtrack to the season as you decorate the tree, head out to do your holiday errands, and as you gather with friends and family during the most wonderful time of the year!”

In addition to the music, MOVE 103.5 is also giving listeners a chance to win cash with Nat and Drew’s Beat the Bank, all dressed up for Christmas, with jackpots as large as $50,000.

Last week, another Vancouver radio station made the switch to Christmas music.

You can listen to Vancouver’s Christmas Music Station at 103.5 on your FM dial, online at www.move1035.ca, on the free iHeartRadio App, or just ask your smart speaker “play MOVE 103.5.”