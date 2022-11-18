These Vancouver-area Cineplex theatres are showing FREE movies this weekend
Cineplex wants the people of BC to treat themselves to some free movies this weekend.
For its 10th edition, Cineplex Community Day will offer guests a selection of popular movies for zero moolah Saturday morning.
All proceeds from donations and select concession sales will go toward supporting the BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada).
Guests will also enjoy all the classic movie theatre concessions including popcorn, soft drinks, and select candy, each for just $2.50.
“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for our annual Community Day event, an incredible way to kick off the holidays and the season of giving,” says Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “We have a fantastic lineup of movies, a vast selection of candy, and, of course, our legendary popcorn.”
This year’s Community Day lineup of free family-friendly favourites includes:
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2: The Lost City
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- The Lost City
Participating Cineplex theatres across BC (and the rest of Canada) will open their doors for Community Day at 9 am and tickets will work on a first-come, first-served basis.
Showtimes begin at 9:30 am and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon.
So yes, it’s early on a Saturday BUT you get to watch a movie at a theatre for FREE!
Guests are encouraged to visit Cineplex’s website for a list of all participating BC theatres.
All of the Vancouver-area Cineplex theatres that will be participating are as follows:
- Cineplex Strawberry Hill (12161 72nd Avenue, Surrey)
- Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Cinemas (Meadowtown Centre, 19800 Lougheed Hwy. #410, Pitt Meadows)
- Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP (452 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver)
- Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas (2945 Jacklin Rd #900, Langford)
- Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas (88 W Pender Street 3rd floor, Vancouver)
- Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP (3122 Mount Lehman Road Unit J200, Abbotsford)
- Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP (3000 Park Royal S, West Vancouver)
- Cineplex Cinemas Langley (20090 91a Avenue, Langley Twp)
- SilverCity Metropolis (4700 Kingsway, Burnaby)
- SilverCity Riverport (14211 Entertainment Way, Richmond)
- Cineplex Coquitlam & VIP (170 Schoolhouse Street, Coquitlam)
- Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver (900 Burrard Street, Vancouver)
Cineplex Community Day
When: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time: 9 am to 11 am
Price: Movies are free, concession snacks are $2.50