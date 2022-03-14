NewsCrime

A block of broken windows: Chinese Cultural Centre in Vancouver vandalized (VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 14 2022, 9:41 pm
A block of broken windows: Chinese Cultural Centre in Vancouver vandalized (VIDEO)
@LorraineLowe_/Twitter

An entire block of broken windows is what the organizers of the Chinese Cultural Centre woke up to this morning in Vancouver.

Pictures and videos have surfaced online, showing an excessive amount of damage from a seemingly random attack.

Lorraine Lowe, executive director for the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver shared the imagery on Twitter, which highlighted smashed windows, and graffiti on nearly every wall of the exterior of the building.

Broken windows have become a recurring theme in Vancouver, and it’s not difficult to find a business that has been targeted.

Lowe suggests that between the Chinese Cultural Centre, the Classical Chinese Garden, and the Chinatown Business Improvement Association, the organizations have had to buy extra storage for all the photos and videos they have for all the other examples of vandalism they’ve captured.

Last week, Daily Hive spoke with a Gastown business owner who spoke a little bit about how dire the situation has gotten for Chinatown, and this is just another prime example.

Users on social media have been reacting to the footage.

There is currently no clear motive in this attack, but Lowe believes it was just “for the hell of it.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD and the Board Vice-Chair of the Chinese Cultural Centre for more information on the attack.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT