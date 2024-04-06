24 business sign awnings in Vancouver Chinatown to get a refresh

The public realm of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown district is being greatly improved through some relatively simple changes to the building facades that line the streets.

Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is spearheading the effort of working with businesses and property owners to replace many of the district’s old and dilapidated business storefront signs and/or awnings.

A total of 24 businesses will see these storefront improvements, with work on nine businesses already finished as of last week, and another 15 planned for the future.

Before: Sino United Publishing Bookstore

After: Sino United Publishing Bookstore

“Many businesses have expressed a renewed sense of pride and excitement,” Kevin Wong, manager of the Economic Revitalization Program for the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, told Daily Hive Urbanized.

“They’ve noticed more foot traffic and positive comments from patrons on their new awnings and signs. Overall, they’re fully supportive of these improvements, seeing them as not just beneficial for their own business, but for the entire community.”

Before: Sun Fresh Bakery House

After: Sun Fresh Bakery House

His team is working with the businesses for the entire process of creating the brand new awnings — design, production, and installation.

This program is being funded by the provincial and municipal governments, with each new sign awning carrying a cost of between $7,000 and $10,000.

In May 2023, the provincial government provided the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation with $2.2 million in funding towards restoring storefronts and historic neon signs, lighting upgrades for Chinatown businesses, and infrastructure improvements for the Chinese Cultural Centre.

Before: Good Luck Entertainment Centre

After: Good Luck Entertainment Centre

“We’re incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our community partners, corporate partners, and all levels of government,” continued Wong.

“Without it, these changes wouldn’t have been possible. It really is a collective effort, and we’re excited to see the positive impact it will have on our community moving forward.”

Not only will the new awnings provide a more inviting public realm and improved visibility for these businesses, but the improvements also provide weather protection for pedestrians.

Earlier this year, decorative dragon LED neon light signs were also added to some of Chinatown’s lamp posts.

Before: Say Hey Sandwiches and KK Boutique

After: Say Hey Sandwiches and KK Boutique