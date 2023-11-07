This Davie Village unit was the cheapest home in Vancouver last month

The cheapest home listed in Vancouver last month was a standard apartment unit in Davie Village, according to RoomVu.

For $435,000, this one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment could be yours, boasting 535 sq ft of space, a rooftop pool and a south-facing deck “for outdoor enjoyment and gardening.”

Listed three weeks ago by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, the realtor says, “You’ll love this one bed.”

Located at 1100 Harwood Street, the unit is pretty well-lit and features excellent views of the waters of False Creek.

Only blocks away from St. Paul’s Hospital, the unit is also located in close proximity to Sunset Beach, a plethora of grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, trails and other attractive amenities.

Last month’s cheapest Vancouver home also allows one pet.

According to photos on the RoomVu listing, there’s laundry access in the building.

RoomVu’s mortgage estimation suggests this apartment, with a 20% down payment, would require you to pay a monthly fee of $1,587 per month or $1,290 per month with a 35% down payment.

This cozy spot highlights the challenge of finding affordable housing that an average Vancouver resident can afford to own, which still offers sufficient space.

Do you think you’d be better off renting? Or would you buy an apartment like this if you had the money?

Let us know in the comments.