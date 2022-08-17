You can fly roundtrip from YVR to Mexico for under $400

Take your pick! Fly to one of three destinations in Mexico: Huatulco, Ixtapa, or Merida from Vancouver for $300 to $400.

Prices for Aeromexico to fly from Vancouver to one of the three stunning destinations have dropped.

Usually, a non-stop flight to Huatulco with West Jet or Ixtapa with Air Canada can cost around $900 to $1,100 roundtrip with WestJet.

A non-stop flight from Vancouver to Merida does not exist.

The cheap flights with Aeromexico will have one stop in Mexico City each way, and you can find a flight from October to December, depending on the destination.

Here are the cheapest flights Daily Hive found to each Mexican city:

How to book this flight: