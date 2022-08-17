You can fly roundtrip from YVR to Mexico for under $400
Aug 17 2022, 10:12 pm
Take your pick! Fly to one of three destinations in Mexico: Huatulco, Ixtapa, or Merida from Vancouver for $300 to $400.
Prices for Aeromexico to fly from Vancouver to one of the three stunning destinations have dropped.
Usually, a non-stop flight to Huatulco with West Jet or Ixtapa with Air Canada can cost around $900 to $1,100 roundtrip with WestJet.
A non-stop flight from Vancouver to Merida does not exist.
The cheap flights with Aeromexico will have one stop in Mexico City each way, and you can find a flight from October to December, depending on the destination.
Here are the cheapest flights Daily Hive found to each Mexican city:
Merida
Ixtapa
Huatulco
How to book this flight:
- Go to Google Flights, Kayak, Skyscanner or FlightHub
- Put in Vancouver as your departure city and select Huatulco, Ixtapa, or Merida for your destination
- Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations between October and December 2022.