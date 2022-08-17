VentureTravel Deals

You can fly roundtrip from YVR to Mexico for under $400

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Aug 17 2022, 10:12 pm
You can fly roundtrip from YVR to Mexico for under $400
Huatulco, Cascadas Magicas de Copalitilla/Sunwing

Take your pick! Fly to one of three destinations in Mexico: Huatulco, Ixtapa, or Merida from Vancouver for $300 to $400.

Prices for Aeromexico to fly from Vancouver to one of the three stunning destinations have dropped.

Usually, a non-stop flight to Huatulco with West Jet or Ixtapa with Air Canada can cost around $900 to $1,100 roundtrip with WestJet.

A non-stop flight from Vancouver to Merida does not exist.

The cheap flights with Aeromexico will have one stop in Mexico City each way, and you can find a flight from October to December, depending on the destination.

Here are the cheapest flights Daily Hive found to each Mexican city:

Merida

Ixtapa

Huatulco

How to book this flight:

  1. Go to Google Flights, Kayak, Skyscanner or FlightHub
  2. Put in Vancouver as your departure city and select Huatulco, Ixtapa, or Merida for your destination
  3. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations between October and December 2022.
