Win a Vancouver Canucks ticket game pack (CONTEST)

The Vancouver Canucks are making a charge for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the team is ensuring you can cheer them on at home games of your choosing with exciting game packs.

The easy-to-use ticket packages offer savings and guaranteed seats to four upcoming regular-season matchups. It’s a great way to treat family, friends, colleagues, and yourself to a Canucks game at Rogers Arena, and there are a number of Game Packs available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver #Canucks (@canucks)

Fans can choose from a number of four-game packs, including:

East vs West Pack

March 11 vs Washington Capitals

March 15 vs New Jersey Devils

March 20 vs Buffalo Sabres

March 30 vs St. Louis Blues

Welcome to the Weekend Pack March 13 vs Tampa Bay Lightning

March 19 vs Calgary Flames

April 3 vs Vegas Golden Knights

April 9 vs San Jose Sharks Best of the West Pack April 9 vs San Jose Sharks

April 12 vs Vegas Golden Knights

April 26 vs Seattle Kraken

April 28 vs Los Angeles Kings Final Stretch Pack April 14 vs Arizona Coyotes

April 18 vs Dallas Stars

April 26 vs Seattle Kraken

April 28 vs Los Angeles Kings

You can also create your own customizable four-game pack, with the NHL teams that you want to see on dates that work for your schedule.

Want to see Steven Stamkos and the Lightning, or Johnny Gaudreau and the Flames? Ready to be inside Rogers Arena as the Canucks take on Jordan Eberle and the Kraken or Anze Kopitar and the Kings? Book your game pack and put on your jersey!

And to help you cheer on the Canucks, we’ve partnered with the team to give away two four-game packs!

Prize

Two (2) four-game packs from the Canucks

Contest

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveOffside and @Canucks on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a four-game pack from @Canucks https://bit.ly/3tBH4LY Follow @OffsideDH and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on March 11, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines