Blue Jays finalize 2023 Opening Day roster

The Toronto Blue Jays have made their 26-man roster official ahead of tomorrow’s Opening Day.
Alek Manoah will be taking the mound for the Blue Jays tomorrow in their opening contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt their expected starters for the second and third games of the season.
Toronto’s looking to build off last year’s playoff performance, where they made the American League Wild Card series before being swept by the Seattle Mariners in two games at the Rogers Centre.
Speaking of the Rogers Centre, there’s a new series of renovations at the ballpark for this season, including new seats in the 500 level, a smaller capacity, and even new stadium dimensions.
Here’s what Toronto’s Opening Day roster looks like for the 2023 season, in alphabetical order (outside of the pitching rotation).
Starting rotation
- 1. Alek Manoah, RHP
- 2. Kevin Gausman, RHP
- 3. Chris Bassitt, RHP
- 4. José Berríos, RHP
- 5. Yusei Kikuchi, LHP
Bullpen
- Anthony Bass, RHP
- Adam Cimber, RHP
- Yimi Garcia, RHP
- Tim Mayza, LHP
- Zach Pop, RHP
- Trevor Richards, RHP
- Jordan Romano, RHP
- Erik Swanson, RHP
Catchers
- Danny Jansen, C
- Alejandro Kirk, C
Infielders
- Brandon Belt, 1B/3B
- Bo Bichette, SS
- Cavan Biggio, Utility
- Matt Chapman, 3B
- Santiago Espinal, 2B
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
- Whit Merrifield, Utility
Outfielders
- Kevin Kiermaier, CF
- Nathan Lukes, Utility
- George Springer, RF
- Daulton Varsho, LF
Injured List
- Mitch White, RHP
- Hyun Jin Ryu, LHP
Expect the Blue Jays’ Opening Day batting order to be announced ahead of tomorrow’s 1:10 pm PT/2:10 pm MT/4:10 pm ET start time.