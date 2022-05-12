The World Cup-bound lads are heading to Vancouver.

The Canadian men’s national soccer team has announced their second opponent for next month’s international window, with a trip to Vancouver in the cards for the first time in three years.

Canada will be hosting Iran on Sunday, June 5, at BC Place in an international friendly that should be a good tuneup for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tickets will be on sale via Ticketmaster this week, beginning with a presale today to CanadaRED+GOLD members. Sales to the general public open Saturday, with more information about ticketing info and Canada Soccer’s various membership tiers available here.

Iran is currently ranked 21st in the world, while Canada is ranked 38th. Iran has played in each of the last two World Cups and qualified for this year’s tournament.

Canada will also be playing host to Curacao in Vancouver in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday, June 9, as announced earlier this week. Two match ticket packages are also available.

For fans unavailable to attend the match, both the Iran and Curacao games will be streamed via OneSoccer. No TV broadcast details have been announced at this time.

Vancouver missed out entirely on hosting matches in the World Cup qualifying campaign, where Canada finished atop their CONCACAF qualifying group for the first time in their history. These two matches are Canada’s first home matches since qualifying for the World Cup in March.

Canada last played at BC Place in March 2019 against French Guiana as part of the CONCACAF Nations League qualifying.

A roster is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with hopes of a homecoming for former Vancouver Whitecaps and current Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

Canada will be taking on Croatia, Belgium, and Morocco at the World Cup later this year, beginning in November in Qatar.