What to do if you find a dog trapped in a hot car

Hot pets. Not cool.

That’s the message the BC SPCA wants people to know when travelling by vehicle with four-legged friends this summer.

“People don’t realize just how quickly their cars can become death traps for their pets – it can take as little as 10 minutes for the vehicle to reach temperatures where the animal can suffer irreparable brain damage or death, even if the vehicle is parked in the shade with the windows lowered,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations for the BC SPCA.

With summer temperatures quickly on their way, the danger of people leaving their pets in hot vehicles is rising just as fast.

The BC SPCA says that while “owners and caretakers may believe they’re doing their furry friend a favour while bringing them along on errands… minutes is all it takes for them to feel the life-threatening effects of a hot car.”

Dogs can’t release heat by sweating

The BC SPCA explains that this is a misconception, primarily pulled from an internet post of a dog in a vehicle and a sign saying: “The A/C is on. He has water and is listening to his favourite music.”

According to senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever, “the animal can still end up at risk if the air conditioning stops working.”

Also, if the owner of the vehicle believes that their A/C is a long-term solution, they’ll likely be gone for a longer period of time should anything go wrong.

“At the end of the day it’s best to simply leave your dog at home where there’s more space, water, and shade,” says Drever.

What does heatstroke in a dog look like?

Some of the symptoms of heatstroke include:

Exaggerated panting (or the sudden stopping of panting)

Rapid or erratic pulse

Salivation

An anxious or staring expression

Weakness and muscle tremors

Lack of coordination

Convulsions or vomiting

Collapsing

What to do if you can remove the dog from the vehicle

If an animal is showing signs of heatstroke and you’re able to safely and lawfully remove the animal from the vehicle, here’s what to do:

Move the animal to a cool, shady place

Wet the animal with cool water. Ice won’t work, as it constricts blood flow

Fan the animal to help evaporation

Allow the animal to drink cold water (they can even lick ice cream if no water is available)

Take the animal to a veterinarian as soon as possible for further treatment

You shouldn’t break glass windows if trying to save an animal

While most people have good intentions in trying to save an animal, it is heavily recommended that you don’t break through a glass window.

Only RCMP, local police, and BC SPCA Special Constables have the authority to enter a vehicle lawfully.

“Not only are you putting yourself at risk when you break a glass window, but you also risk harming the dog – which might make the pup more nervous,” says Drever.

So what do you do?

Here’s what to do when you see an animal in distress in a parked vehicle: