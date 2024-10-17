Proposed building shadows of the 2024 revised concept to redevelop 1706-1738 Alberni Street and 735 Bidwell Street in downtown Vancouver's West End into condominium and rental housing towers up to 44 storeys. (Henriquez Partners Architects/Bosa Properties/Kingswood Properties)

As Vancouver’s skyline continues to evolve, the issue of building shadowing has become a significant consideration in urban planning.

While discussions often focus on aesthetics, urban design objectives, and public health, there’s a growing tension between urban planning principles, mantras, and even ideologies — specifically building shadowing restrictions and the city’s urgent need to address growth and housing shortages.

Over a number of occasions, Daily Hive Urbanized’s Kenneth Chan previously discussed in-depth Vancouver’s stringent building shadowing policies, which seek to preserve sunlight for public spaces such as parks, playgrounds, plazas, and retail streets.

While these policies are critical for maintaining livability, they can often limit the development potential of surrounding areas.

This tension is evident in large-scale projects like the 800 Granville Street redevelopment, which has since stalled and gone back to the drawing board due in large part to the City of Vancouver’s years-long concerns with how the building would detrimentally shadow the Granville Entertainment District. But it highlights the delicate balance Vancouver must strike between growth and maintaining solar access.

It should be undeniable that the 800 Granville Street project would have been a transformative mixed-use development for enhancing the commercial and residential fabric of the Granville Entertainment District and the broader downtown Vancouver area.

The shadowing debate remains central to the future viability of the scope of the redevelopment of 800 Granville Street, and the provided level of density and types of uses for activating the area.

Projects like 800 Granville Street illustrate how this priority can impact development timelines and even halt projects altogether. But make no mistake — this isn’t the only project impacted by City policies.

All this underscores a fundamental dilemma: How can Vancouver accommodate growth of population while balancing the urban planning objectives?

A Vancouver dilemma: Shadowing restrictions vs. housing supply

Formally known as the “Sun Access” guidelines, these policies and principles are intended to balance urban density and set determinants for livability. The guidelines seek to ensure that public spaces continue to receive adequate sunlight, fostering an environment that encourages outdoor socializing, recreation, and community interaction.

For example, new developments near Robson Square are limited in height to prevent the area from being overwhelmed by shadows. This helps keep it an inviting public space year-round.

But as the need for more housing and job-supporting commercial uses intensifies, especially near the central areas of Vancouver, these restrictions present challenges for developers, especially with maintaining the economic and financial viability of such projects, while also producing enormous public benefits.

The City’s emphasis on putting great weight to building shadowing considerations, while beneficial for public health and comfort, often means limiting the height and scale of new developments.

Something to look out for that could be a prominent example of building shadowing restrictions impacting housing development are the many developments planned west of Burrard Street within the downtown Vancouver peninsula. These developments offer a major opportunity for the city to add much-needed housing, particularly in the West End.

However, the city’s building shadowing considerations, designed to protect sunlight in nearby public spaces like Nelson Park, places strict limits on how high surrounding new buildings can rise. This could reduce the number of housing units that can be developed on the site, limiting its potential to contribute to the city’s housing goals.

When you consider that the West End is already home to an immense beachfront, there are plenty of options for people to enjoy the sun — from Burrard Street Bridge all the way into Stanley Park, including Second Beach.

While these policies aim to preserve livability by ensuring public spaces are bright and inviting, they can inadvertently curtail much-needed urban density. The tension between providing sunlight and increasing housing supply is a growing issue, especially as Vancouver’s population continues to rise.

A growing need for sun-safe environments

With a changing climate, building shadows in dense urban environments increasingly provide significant public health benefits that may have previously been overlooked in considerations of livability.

Research from the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) and the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) emphasizes that shading reduces exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is a leading cause of skin cancer.

Despite Vancouver’s reputation for cloudy weather, UV exposure during the summer months, when the sun is at its highest altitude, poses significant long-term health risks. Even with fewer sunny days than cities like Los Angeles, the intensity of UV radiation can still contribute to the development of skin cancers such as melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

By preserving shaded areas, urban design can mitigate these risks, especially during peak UV periods, and foster healthier outdoor environments.

Shaded areas also help reduce the urban heat island effect, where dense urban landscapes absorb and radiate more heat than surrounding natural areas. This contributes to cooler public spaces, promoting comfort and encouraging outdoor activities. This dual impact — on both public health and livability — makes shading a valuable tool in urban planning.

The expansion of shaded public spaces would, in particular, make a considerable difference for comfort and health safety during scorching summers, which are increasing in frequency and length.

Recalibrating considerations

As the housing crisis deepens, there is a growing call for Vancouver to reassess its shadowing policies. While protecting sunlight in public spaces is critical, the municipal government must also consider more flexible approaches that allow for increased density without compromising health and livability. In certain cases, innovative architectural designs — such as terraced buildings that step back from the street or strategic placement of green spaces — could allow for taller structures while minimizing their shadowing impact.

As Vancouver continues to densify, finding this balance will be essential to its long-term livability, sustainability, and prosperity. Vancouver is not devoid of sunlit plaza, parks and squares, as many of them dot along the seawall already.

Building shadowing in Vancouver is more than a mere aesthetic concern; it plays a vital role in public health, urban livability, and environmental sustainability. However, as the city continues to face a housing crisis, the challenge of balancing sunlight preservation with the need for more housing has become increasingly complex.

By adopting a more flexible approach, Vancouver can unlock its potential to create both healthy, sun-safe environments and the housing its residents desperately need.