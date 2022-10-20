We’ve spotted the deal of a lifetime if you’re sick of expensive rent in Vancouver, but there’s one caveat: your rental home would be a boat.

That boat in question is a she, a 28-foot Silverton Command Bridge.

“She is equipped with a very comfortable and spacious V-birth that comfortably sleeps 2-3 people,” reads the Facebook Marketplace listing. But it’s actually listed as a one-bed and bath.

The kicker? It’s only $200 per month, well below the monthly average for rent in the city.

But again, you’re on a boat.

The listing suggests this boat would allow you to “explore BC and life for cheap,” and the person listing it is open to short- and long-term rentals.

Pictures of SS Happy Hour — not the official name — show a boat in reasonably good condition.

Amenities include a lounge area with a large table that converts into a single bed. In addition, there’s a “good sized” bathroom with a new pump and a separate sink and mirror.

The controls look like they’d be fun to operate once you get the hang of things.

The listing suggests that the boat is “very comfortable and spacious.”

For all your dining needs, there’s a propane stove and a BBQ with individual shutoff. There’s also a large kitchen sink and even a microwave which is fuelled by shore power.

Mooring is not included, but the lister suggests that it’s approximately $250 per month.

Do you think you could handle living in this Vancouver boat rental?