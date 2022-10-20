NewsReal EstateTransportationHumour & WeirdUrbanized

"Slightly adventurous?": Vancouver boat rental could be your new home for $200 a month (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 20 2022, 7:04 pm
"Slightly adventurous?": Vancouver boat rental could be your new home for $200 a month (PHOTOS)
Facebook Marketplace

We’ve spotted the deal of a lifetime if you’re sick of expensive rent in Vancouver, but there’s one caveat: your rental home would be a boat.

That boat in question is a she, a 28-foot Silverton Command Bridge.

“She is equipped with a very comfortable and spacious V-birth that comfortably sleeps 2-3 people,” reads the Facebook Marketplace listing. But it’s actually listed as a one-bed and bath.

The kicker? It’s only $200 per month, well below the monthly average for rent in the city.

But again, you’re on a boat.

The listing suggests this boat would allow you to “explore BC and life for cheap,” and the person listing it is open to short- and long-term rentals.

vancouver boat rental

Facebook Marketplace

Pictures of SS Happy Hour — not the official name — show a boat in reasonably good condition.

All aboard! (Facebook Marketplace)

Amenities include a lounge area with a large table that converts into a single bed. In addition, there’s a “good sized” bathroom with a new pump and a separate sink and mirror.

vancouver boat

Plenty of storage options. (Facebook Marketplace)

The controls look like they’d be fun to operate once you get the hang of things.

boat rental

Be the captain! (Facebook Marketplace)

The listing suggests that the boat is “very comfortable and spacious.”

vancouver boat rental

That does look comfy (Facebook Marketplace)

For all your dining needs, there’s a propane stove and a BBQ with individual shutoff. There’s also a large kitchen sink and even a microwave which is fuelled by shore power.

Boat appétit (Facebook Marketplace)

Mooring is not included, but the lister suggests that it’s approximately $250 per month.

Do you think you could handle living in this Vancouver boat rental?

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Transportation
+ Humour & Weird
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.