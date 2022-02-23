Bloody "murder": Fake corpse to hit Hastings overnight for Vancouver film

A grisly scene will be set at 744 West Hastings for the filming of The House of the Fall of Usher, an Edgar Allan Poe adaptation, overnight in Vancouver.

It’s the perfect chance to live out your Nightcrawler fantasy — you know, without actually orchestrating any real deaths. Or taking too many pictures, mostly for copyright reasons.

Poe wrote the short story by the same name in 1839. Like most of his work, it is Gothic fiction that follows a group of unfortunate characters struggling to hold onto their lives and sanity.

It’s no bedtime story by any stretch of the imagination, so it’s no big surprise it’s bloody and dark.

But if you want to spot the “body” yourself, come prepared to face atmospheric smoke, movie cars, and animals on set.

Body on the ground with special blood effects. Sounds about right for Edgar Allen Poe project.#TheFalloftheHouseofUsher is filming overnight tonight in downtown Vancouver outside 744 West Hastings St. pic.twitter.com/uQCaYnVGgv — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) February 23, 2022

“Sidewalk and road closures will take place around filming area,” the notice of filming reads.

The animals’ purpose hasn’t been clarified. Could they be ravens, pictured on the promotional graphic for the film?

Kate Siegel, one of the stars and known horror actress, posted a picture on the set ahead of the Vancouver film date. She will be appearing in the movie alongside actors like Rahul Kohli and Carla Gugino from The Haunting of Bly Manor.