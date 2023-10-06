Vancouver will have some of the best weather in Canada this weekend

If you’ve yet to make plans for the Thanksgiving long weekend, the great outdoors might be calling your name, as the weather in Vancouver will be some of the best in Canada.

According to The Weather Network, much of Eastern Canada will envy the West Coast, as the east will face colder than seasonal temperatures.

For Vancouver, though, temperatures are forecast to be in the low 20s.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 20˚C by mid-afternoon, but it gets better as the weekend progresses before returning to more typical Vancouver conditions on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to feel like 22˚C on Saturday and 21˚C on Sunday.

Looking at the weather map for conditions on Sunday afternoon, only a few Canadian cities will be warmer than Vancouver: Medicine Hat, Calgary, and Edmonton.

On Thanksgiving, temperatures are expected to cool, and we could see as much as 50 mm of rain between Monday and Tuesday next week.

“A pattern change will begin to unfold on Monday across the southern coast of British Columbia. Vancouver Island and the lower mainland can expect heavy rain through Monday,” The Weather Network says.

We should see some sunshine again after that, but temperatures will be cooler than this weekend.