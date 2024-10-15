Client seeks compensation after Vancouver movers lose mattress

Vancouver movers were named in a legal dispute because, according to their client, they lost a mattress and damaged some items.

The Vancouver movers in question were identified as Style Moving and Storage in a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal Dispute.

The moving company is based in Vancouver, and its client claimed $750 in damages for the lost mattress and damaged items.

In defence, Style said the client, Javiera Torres, didn’t pay for replacement value coverage but only had basic coverage. It added that it still offered her an unspecified amount for a refund, which Torres turned down.

According to Torres, Style damaged a light fixture, a decorative bedpost, and her husband’s dresser, in addition to losing her twin mattress. She also claimed that they took longer than expected to complete the move.

Style did not deny any of those claims.

Unfortunately for Torres, she couldn’t provide any documentary evidence, such as pictures of the damage that was allegedly caused by Style, and she also couldn’t provide the value of the damaged items, which limited the maximum amount of compensation she would’ve potentially been entitled to.

Still, on a judgment basis, the tribunal determined that Torres deserved $100 for the damaged light fixture, bedpost, dresser and lost mattress, which the tribunal member overseeing the case said “were all likely used.”

Including tribunal fees, Style was on the hook for $171.24, far less than the $750 that Torres had hoped for.

For anyone wondering about the missing twin mattress, the tribunal decision never revealed where it may have gone.

To see the full tribunal decision, click here.