Woman takes legal action after BC moving company ruins antique

Moving can be incredibly stressful, and one BC woman had to add more stress to the situation thanks to her experience with a moving company.

Burly Boyz Moving — not to be confused with 2 Burley Men Moving — was named in a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal decision that was posted publicly.

Monika Kazazi claimed thousands for damaged items, being overcharged, and the cost of hiring another mover.

Burly denied overcharging Kazazi. While it didn’t deny that some items were damaged, the BC moving company said she wasn’t owed what she claimed.

On January 19, 2023, Kazazi hired Burly to move items from her apartment to a storage facility in New Westminster. She paid a deposit, and they scheduled the move for January 29.

According to Kazazi’s account of the move, two movers showed up on the 29th at around 10:30 am. She told the tribunal the move was painfully slow and that the first truck wasn’t finished being loaded until 2 pm.

Once they arrived at the storage facility, Kazazi claimed that the movers broke four bookshelves. Due to the stress, Kazazi said she didn’t remain at the storage facility while movers unloaded her belongings.

The next day, Kazazi visited her storage to pick up a suitcase, and she claimed that the unit was a mess. She called Burly to discuss her issues but was told by a Burly employee that she would be charged hourly for the moving company to visit and view her damaged items.

She then hired another moving company to rearrange her unit.

Regarding Kazazi’s claims, she proved that Burly overcharged her by $160.42, so the tribunal ordered a refund for that amount.

For her claims of damage, Kazazi provided the tribunal with several pictures of her damaged items, but the tribunal member overseeing the decision suggested that her evidence wasn’t obvious. Some pictures were labelled, some weren’t, and the tribunal couldn’t determine for sure that the movers damaged certain items.

Some evidence that was clear to the tribunal was pictures of a damaged antique chest.

“Based on the damage, I find the chest is not repairable,” the tribunal said.

While Kazazi didn’t provide pictures of the chest undamaged, Burly never disputed the damage, entitling her to her claim. Based on Burly’s terms, the most she could be compensated for the damage was $60.

In total, Burly was ordered to pay Kazazi $336.67, including tribunal fees, within 15 days of the tribunal decision.