BC Premier John Horgan was in San Fran today for a press conference on how the West Coast plans to deal with climate change, but Horgan’s introduction was rather peculiar.

The meeting, which took place at the Presidio Tunnel Tops in San Francisco, was about the new Pacific Coast climate agreement, a joint effort between San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, LA, and Vancouver.

After a speech from San Fran Mayor London Breed about the initiative, she was tasked with Horgan’s introduction.

Saying it didn’t go very well would be an understatement.

“I’d like to introduce the premier of the British Columbia, Governor Inslee,” Breed said.

Jay Inslee is actually the governor of Washington, and yes, Breed said, “the British Columbia.”

She paused for a moment before looking at her script or notes. She then realized her mistake, but it wasn’t the most graceful recovery.

“Oh wait, did I say the right…”

“Oh no! Governor, the premier gov premier H-Horgan.”

She then laughed as she stepped away from the mic and got a gracious fist bump from Horgan. She also turned back to the mic and said to the crowd, “I just met ’em all, okay?!”

Having a good sense of humour about it, Horgan joked with governor Inslee, saying, “Jay, I didn’t know you had aspirations going north.”

Today Governors @GavinNewsom, @JayInslee, and @KateBrownForOR, and Premier @jjhorgan came to San Francisco to sign a new Pacific Coast climate agreement. SF joins @PCCleads cities of Oakland, Seattle, Portland, LA, and Vancouver to support this historic climate partnership. pic.twitter.com/1xAP17yNlG — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 6, 2022

Jokes aside, the Pacific Coast climate agreement is designed to promote collaboration between four regional governments to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

This will include investing in climate infrastructures like EV charging stations and a clean-electricity grid. The plan would also see governments protecting communities from climate events like drought, wildfire, and heatwaves.

“We’re building on our strengths as leaders in climate action and positioning ourselves for success in a clean energy economy. Working together, we’re charting a path to a cleaner, stronger future with good jobs and opportunities for people on both sides of the border,” said Horgan.

You can read more about the climate agreement here.