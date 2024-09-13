Vancouver Bandits star lands NBA deal

The Vancouver Bandits are losing a player to the NBA.

Superstar guard Tazé Moore has signed a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Moore is the reigning Canadian Elite Basketball League MVP after starring for the Bandits during the summer season. The schedule started in late May, well after the NBA’s regular season had ended.

The deal is a two-way contract and the financials have not been disclosed by the team.

📝: Trail Blazers Sign Taze Moore To Two-Way Contract. pic.twitter.com/Y4dkw63oFp — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 13, 2024

Moore signed a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers in January of this year, which was then extended for the rest of the season. He appeared in four NBA games, averaging 4.5 points per game, and also suited up for 22 NBA G League games.

His biggest NBA performance was a late-season effort against the Sacramento Kings, in which Moore played 30 minutes. He shot 5-for-14, including 1-for-5 from three, for 12 points and added eight rebounds and four assists.

Moore then played for the Bandits this summer and helped them reach the CEBL Final. He averaged 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

“The plan when we met Tazé was to help him advance his opportunities in the NBA. He worked extremely hard before and after every practice, never complained once all summer and led our team with maturity and poise. The sky truly is the limit for Tazé,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius in a press release. The 6-foot-5 guard will likely split time between the Trail Blazers and the organization’s G League affiliate again next season. The start of the NBA regular season is just over a month away, with games tipping off on October 22.