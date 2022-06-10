If you’re looking for a place to rent in Vancouver, you might want to check out some of these rentals that offer some big incentives.

Rentals.ca put together a list of incentives for major markets across the country, and while Vancouver pales in comparison to some of the incentives offered in Calgary or Toronto, a month or two with $0 rent in Vancouver is nothing to scoff at.

According to Rentals.ca, landlords haven’t needed to provide incentives to rent out apartments thanks to low vacancy and high demand in Vancouver.

Nonetheless, the following rentals are still offering some juicy incentives for Vancouver renters.

Offering a range of bedroom and bathroom combinations, this beautiful building on Yew Street is offering one-half month free rent on a one-year lease, or one month free rent on a two-year lease.

On the lower end of the pricing scale, a spacious studio is $1,970 a month. On the upper end, a four-bedroom apartment is listed at $10,895.

A studio unit at 1668 Davie Street starts at $2,150 per month. Unfortunately a studio doesn’t qualify you for any of the incentives.

If you rent a two-bedroom which starts at $3,300, you can qualify for one month free on a one-year lease; two months free on a two-year lease; signing bonus of $250.

Select units in this North Vancouver building qualify for early move-in and one month free.

Currently Rentals.ca only lists a 826 sq ft two-bedroom one-bathroom apartment for $3,155 per month. Getting one month free on a monthly rate like that could be a huge bonus for someone.

Another building located in North Vancouver, within Capilano Residences, is offering one month free rent on a one-year lease or two free months of rent on a two-year lease. They’re also offering a $500 signing bonus.

The building offers one, two or three-bedroom units, which start at $2,450.

The listing states that bonuses vary, so it may not apply to all units.

New residents are being offered one month free on 13 month leases in this East Vancouver building. Rentals.ca currently only lists one-bedroom units which start at $2,389.

The building is located in Mount Pleasant, so you’ll be close to some of the best retail outlets, coffee shops and restaurants Vancouver has to offer, while also in a transit and bicycle friendly neighbourhood.

While most of these apartments are out of the realm of affordability for many in Vancouver, having one or two months off of rent could be a difference maker for those who can afford a unit in one of these buildings.

Visit Rentals.ca for a look at these listings and more.