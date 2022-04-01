You can cruise from Vancouver to the frigid waters of Alaska for under $400 with Princess Cruise’s Alaska Sampler this spring.

The Discovery Princess will pull into the harbour shortly after Vancouver starts accepting cruise ships again next week. There are 310 calls expected for the 2022 season already, so it’s set to be a busy one.

The ship departs on Wednesday, May 4, leaving from Vancouver and heading to Ketchikan, Alaska before finishing in Seattle.

The whole cruise is four days long, with the second and fourth days spent at sea.

Staff welcomed guests onboard the ship for the very first time in March, so it’s brand new and ready to be enjoyed.

#DiscoveryPrincess has officially set sail! Energy was high yesterday as we welcomed guests onboard for the very first time, including our first guests, Michael and Sally Smith. Be sure to follow along as we sail the Mexican Riviera this week! pic.twitter.com/z4ob0wk7hI — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 28, 2022

If you want to snag this deal, stay in one of the sleek, modern staterooms for $398 per person.

There’s no balcony, but it’s by far the most affordable option if you want to enjoy a vacation without breaking the bank.

It also has everything you need to recharge, with either two twin beds or one queen.

“Other amenities include a refrigerator, hairdryer, TV, closet and bathroom with shower,” says the Princess website.

Plus taxes and fees, the price covers food, entertainment, non-alcoholic drinks and more.

It helps that the food looks good — incredibly good. Be ready to stuff your face poolside.

And you’ll have to buy your own alcohol, but Princess offers packages that can give you a little more bang for your buck.

Amazing dinner at the @PrincessCruises #DiscoveryPrincess Crown Grill the other night. Certainly, one of the best steak houses at sea! You must try the cheesecake! #PrincessCruises #Cruise #PrincessPartner pic.twitter.com/oVhL12QLJ4 — Don and Heidi (@EatSleepCruise) March 31, 2022

Ketchikan is home to the rich and well-documented histories of the Haida, Tlingit and Tsimshian, and you can see the world’s oldest collection of totem poles at the heritage centre there.

There’s a ton of salmon there, making it a sport-fishing paradise.

“Sightseers will be impressed with both the scenic town and its surroundings, especially Misty Fjords National Monument,” says Princess on its “excursions” page for the cruise.

There are 38 excursions available through Princess that travellers can enjoy en-route. Booking ahead in advance is suggested.

The route ends in Seattle, so you’ll need to arrange a ride home if you live in Vancouver.

Not in a rush to get back? Soak up the atmosphere of your hometown’s sister city until it’s time to get back to BC.