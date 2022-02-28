Picture the biggest yacht party you can and then multiply it by ten — that’s what’s about to go down this weekend, as the cruise ship Wonder of the Seas sets sail for the Caribbean.

The ship arrived in the US a week ago on February 21, and will debut officially on Friday, March 4, making its way to the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Towering at an intimidating 18 decks, the cruise ship is expansive enough to warrant its own “neighbourhoods.” You read that right — it actually had to be divided into eight neighbourhoods.

The cruise is perfect for people of all ages, boasting a huge interactive play area for kids, a section for teens, and a Central Park neighbourhood (with 20,000 plants!) to saunter around in.

With the capacity to house 7,000 guests, it’s basically a small city.

You can ride the waves at a surfing simulator, go rock-climbing, zipline from one end of the ship to the other, or slide down The Ultimate Abyss, claimed to be the tallest slide at sea.

And if you’re not feeling too active, why not casually walk into a high-production water and ice performance show?

The ship is all set to begin its 7-night cruises to the Caribbean. There are several restaurants on board, and the food ranges from upscale dining to comfort cuisine.

It’ll cover the Bahamas, and then head to Europe, making stops in Rome, Spain, and Barcelona, and the Mediterranean in May 2022.

Take a look at some of the attractions on board here: