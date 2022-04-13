Flying high: YVR Vancouver named Canada's most reputable airport

In January, 776,045 passengers were enplaned and deplaned at Vancouver International Airport. Luckily for YVR, many Canadians who were surveyed about their experience at the Vancouver landing spot felt it was a positive one.

As part of Leger’s 25th annual Reputation study, over 38,000 Canadians provided their perspectives on hundreds of companies in multiple sectors. This year, the market research company expanded the study’s airport sector.

In order to rank the country’s best airports, participants from coast to coast were asked a series of questions regarding their travelling experiences in different landing spots across the country.

Based on scores of 1 to 100, here are the most reputable airports in Canada:

1. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (Reputation Score: 71)

2. Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) (Reputation Score: 65)

3. YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (Reputation Score: 64)

4. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) (Reputation Score: 59)

5. Calgary International Airport (YYC) (Reputation Score: 55)

6. Winnipeg International Airport (YWG) (Reputation Score: 48)

7. Edmonton International Airport (YEG) (Reputation Score: 40)

8. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTO) (Reputation Score: 31)

9. Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) (Reputation Score: 25)

10. Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) (Reputation Score: 25)

With an impressive score of 71, Vancouver seems to provide the most comfortable airport experience, ahead of every other major airport across Canada. Abbotsford International Airport also skidded into the top 10 with a score of 25.

COVID-19 has proven to be a challenge for many airports globally, and the Leger study took the pandemic into account when looking at the various airports across the country.

“Airports have also needed to remain agile and adapt to public health restrictions, including mandatory masking, checking passengers’ temperatures, enforcing vaccine regulations, and more,” reads the report.

“Has the situation finally settled down, or will the turbulence continue? At this point, we are uncertain, but our Reputation study will continue to monitor Canadian airports’ performance year over year.”

With files from Elle McLean

