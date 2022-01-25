Vancouver City Council to consider expediting renovation permits for people with disabilities

The City of Vancouver already has a high degree of accessibility considerations and requirements in its building design regulations.

But according to independent councillor Lisa Dominato, there is a gap in ensuring some types of permitting changes to accommodate unique accessibility needs are made in a timely fashion.

This week, Vancouver City Council is scheduled to consider her motion that would direct city staff to create new permit application processes that fast track accessibility-related retrofits.

Some measures could entail assigning staff who are familiar with accessible design matters to handle the needs of people with disabilities, creating a clear and publicly posted process for persons with disabilities to follow within the city’s planning and building department, and establishing clear criteria for city staff to respond to permit applications related to accessibility needs.

Additionally, another measure could accommodate and provide consideration to proposed renovations and alterations that need to deviate from city policies.

If approved, city staff would report back to city council by late 2022 with their policy recommendations.

Currently, the municipal government does not have specific policies or procedures to prioritize permit applications seeking to retrofit or change older homes to accommodate a range of housing needs.

In an interview with Daily Hive Urbanized, Dominato says she saw the gap after speaking to a resident who was in a wheelchair.

The individual acquired an older condominium home, but has not been able to live in it because accessibility renovations are needed for the bathroom.

“I started to make an inquiry on his behalf, as he can’t live in the space he just purchased because of his accessibility requirements,” she said.

“I discovered there is absolutely no process for prioritizing individuals or contractors who are applying for permits to specifically address accessibility retrofits. From my perspective, what this direction achieves is a gap in a policy standpoint point of view.”

She adds that the city has an obligation to identify particular permit applications with accessibility needs, and to triage them for review and processing. The city continues to see a lengthy permit backlog, which means accessibility retrofit applicants in this mix are required to endure length wait times, delays, frustration, and costs.

Newer homes were built under a higher standard of accessibility, with the city’s latest policies covering ramps, door handles, and balconies. But often, older homes require permit approvals to perform the necessary changes to accommodate residents with accessibility needs.

According to the city, 5% of residents have some form of physical disability or mobility restriction.