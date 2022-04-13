Vancouver City Council says no to public vote on 2030 Olympic bid

There are no plans by Vancouver City Council to direct city staff to add a ballot question in the October 2022 civic election asking residents whether Vancouver should host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games — at least for now.

A revised member motion by TEAM city councillor Colleen Hardwick calling for a public vote on re-hosting the Olympics died on the floor of city council on Tuesday afternoon.

In order for a member motion to be considered by city council, it must be seconded (supported) by at least one other city councillor or the mayor. But in a rare scenario for city council, Hardwick’s motion received no seconder today.

Hardwick’s original motion, which included the term “plebiscite,” was originally scheduled to be debated in late March 2022, but it was withdrawn and postponed as her motion would not have received any seconder at the time as well.

Without a seconder today, this was an expression of clear opposition from the majority of city council on the idea of pushing forward with any public vote at this juncture.

Her revised motion ahead of today’s meeting remains largely the same as the original motion, with the exception of removing the term “plebiscite” and emphasizing “ballot question.”

Hardwick maintains that adding a question to the civic election ballot on October 15, 2022 would be the most cost-effective solution, compared to a standalone plebiscite vote, which could cost over $1 million — similar to the cost of the 2017 by-election to fill a vacant city councillor seat. Similarly, the upcoming election ballot will also include questions on the city’s capital plan.

She argues there is precedent for a public vote, given that the City of Vancouver staged a plebiscite on February 22, 2003 for the 2010 Olympic bid — just four months before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made its host city decision.

The plebiscite on the 2010 bid saw one of the highest turnouts ever for a Vancouver municipal public vote, with about 135,000 ballots cast — a turnout of about 50% at the time. Vancouverites voted in support of the Olympic bid; 64% voted “Yes,” while 36% voted “No.”

In their comments made publicly over the past three weeks and in today’s meeting, other members of city council including the mayor have been highly apprehensive on a public vote, instead suggesting such a decision would go against a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in December 2021 between the Four Host First Nations — of the Metro Vancouver and Sea-to-Sky regions — Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh — and the City of Vancouver and Resort Municipality of Whistler.

In the spirit of reconciliation, the MOU stipulates this would be an Indigenous-led bid, and if successful an Indigenous-led Games.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart also specifically suggested Hardwick’s motion was an affront to reconciliation.

City Council approved a formal Memorandum of Understanding to work in partnership with host First Nations to explore how the 2030 Winter Olympics might become the world’s first reconciliation games. 2/4 — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) March 24, 2022

I will not second this motion. I urge other councillors to consider what supporting @CllrHardwick‘s decision to essentially tear up our MOU says about their own commitments to reconciliation. 4/4#vanpoli — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) March 24, 2022

And now she has called notice for April 12th Council week with a slightly amended title: 2022 Civic Election Ballot Question to Measure Vancouver Elector Support for a 2030 Winter Olympic Bid. Perhaps to consult with First Nations this time? https://t.co/m1f0RyraWZ — Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) March 30, 2022

Agree w/ Mayor here. Regardless of how one feels about the Olympics, the 2030 bid is an indigenous-led initiative. This motion undermines our commitment to reconciliation and the recently signed MOU. I support upholding strong partnerships with the host First Nations. #vanpoli https://t.co/Qt5L0f8mKe — Rebecca Bligh (@rebeccaleebligh) March 24, 2022

City councillors today grilled Hardwick on whether she consulted with the First Nations, but she claimed that there was no suitable framework available for those discussions to take place.

“It’s up to us as a member of the MOU to be responsible to the electorate. That is what this is about,” said Hardwick in the debate.

In a statement yesterday, prior to today’s meeting, the Mayors’ Office stated the draft concept plan of hosting the 2030 Games will be made available in June 2022 to all MOU members to take to their respective councils for consideration.

The draft concept plan is currently under development, with the direct involvement and support of the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee. The draft concept plan is the product of ongoing research and technical assessments to determine the feasibility of re-hosting the Games.

After the draft concept plan is completed in June 2022, staff with the City of Vancouver will bring forward a public report for a vote on whether to move forward with the 2030 bid. The Mayors’ Office further adds that “at that time, council may decide to schedule a community vote or other engagements with residents.”

If the Four Host First Nations councils and both Vancouver and Whistler city councils support the bid this summer, the current exploratory committee efforts will transition to a formal bid committee for the international competition stage this fall.

The IOC is currently expected to make a decision on the 2030 host city sometime in 2023. Vancouver would be competing against past Olympic hosts, including Salt Lake City, Barcelona, and Sapporo.