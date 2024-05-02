"We appreciate your patience": Vancity online banking issues resolved

Customers of a Vancouver-based credit union, Vancity, were informed of an issue with the online banking system that has left some unable to log in Thursday.

“We’re aware that some members are experiencing issues when logging in to online and app banking. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and appreciate your patience,” the company wrote on X around lunchtime Thursday.

A spokesperson for Vancity told Daily Hive this is a technical issue and not related to cybersecurity.

“Our team has identified the problem and we are implementing the solution. We are working as quickly as possible to restore member access to our online and mobile services soon. Member security and data are not affected by this issue,” a spokesperson said.

The cooperative company has been around since 1946 and has more than 50 branches throughout Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay.

Just before 2 pm, the company said that issues have since been resolved and customers are now able to log in again.