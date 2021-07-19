Vancity closing all branches for a day to give employees a break

Vancity branches and offices will be closed on Tuesday, as a token of appreciation from the company to its employees.

The closure will apply to all branches in Metro Vancouver, although ATMs and the member services call centre will remain open.

“We’re giving our staff a day off as a token of our appreciation, really, for the hard work to support our members since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jonathan Fowlie, Chief External Relations Officer, tells Daily Hive in an interview.

Fowlie stresses that as a financial institution, Vancity served an important role and remained busy over the course of the pandemic.

“When you think about the pandemic and all it has meant for people throughout BC, the health aspect has been at the forefront but not far behind has been the financial reality,” he says.

“We’ve had small business members, people who have lost their jobs, all sorts of people really looking to the financial institution. And that has meant that our team has repeatedly gone above and beyond to help serve the needs of our community.”

Fowlie says that it’s the company’s way of saying thank you to its employees. Staff who do work on Tuesday to run the call centre will also be given a paid day off at a later date.

“We wanted to find a way to say thank you.”