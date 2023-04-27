Van crashes into 7-Eleven in Port Moody (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

A driver mounted the curb and crashed their van into a convenience store in Port Moody this week, damaging the store and injuring the driver.

Const. Sam Zacharias with the Port Moody Police Department confirmed the collision happened on April 25 just after 12:30 pm.

“A red van collided into the front of the convenience store. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was treated for minor injuries and transported to hospital by paramedics as a precaution,” Zacharias said.

The collision occurred at 7-Eleven at 2929 St Johns Street.

“Thankfully, no one else was hurt as a result of the collision,” Zacharias said. “Investigators believe driver error played a role in the collision.”

Photos and videos from the scene show paramedics, police officers, and firefighters responding, as the red van sits on the sidewalk with its front wedged in the front of the store.