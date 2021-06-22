A prominent former Vancouver CEO and big booster of female entrepreneurs has officially entered the race to become the new leader of BC Liberals.

Val Litwin, a former co-founder of a social enterprise, entrepreneur and most recently the CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce, is running on a platform aimed at bringing a fresh take into the BC Liberal party.

The 44-year-old father of two, who is the head of “The Forum,” a non-profit that mentors and boosts women entrepreneurs, is hoping young voters will help seal the deal for him at the finish line.

Specifically, he is speaking to women, underrepresented groups and the 61 per cent of British Columbians under the age of 39 who feel “politically homeless.”

Today, I’m launching my campaign to become leader of the @bcliberals, to redefine what success looks like for the party & BC #bcpoli #bclib22 pic.twitter.com/lCQsyBTRSt — Val Litwin (@vlitwin) June 22, 2021

In the coming days, Litwin’s campaign will start as he will virtually criss-cross the province meetings with Northern Mayors, tech industry leaders, post-secondary students, women entrepreneurs, and party members from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays.

For more information visit his campaign website here.