Pop-up vaccine clinics touch down outside Lions and Whitecaps games

The first large sporting crowds in the city of Vancouver since the start of the pandemic are set to gather this week, and Vancouver Coastal Health is ready for them.

The BC Lions are set to host their first game at BC Place since November 2019 on Thursday, with the Vancouver Whitecaps hosting their first match in front of their home fans since February 2020 this Saturday.

Vancouver Coastal Health will be on hand outside the stadium at Terry Fox Plaza before each game. No appointment is needed to get your shot, nor is a ticket to the game required.

Let's go, Lions fans! We’re thrilled to be part of the @BCLions' long-awaited home opener tomorrow, August 19. Come down to Terry Fox Plaza before the game for your COVID-19 vaccination – no appointment needed, no game ticket needed. https://t.co/UUsVbGNfj2 #VaxForBC pic.twitter.com/3K4VClUta0 — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) August 18, 2021

New Lions owner Amar Doman has even promised free tickets for a future game to fans that get their shot.

“Vancouver Coastal Health will be operating a vaccine clinic before the game, and our fans who already have tickets will be able to a vaccine shot and free tickets to a future game,” Doman said at a media conference on Wednesday.

Provincial health restrictions are limiting the crowd sizes to 50% capacity, meaning 12,500 for the Lions and about 13,000 for the Whitecaps will be seated in the lower bowl.

A number of new COVID-19 safety measures are now in place at BC Place. Enhanced cleaning, sanitization, sterilizing, and disinfecting practices are in effect at the stadium, with staff cleaning high-touch surfaces during the match. Hand sanitization stations are also located throughout BC Place.

A touchless screening procedure is now in place for fans entering the stadium, with walk-through metal detectors and touchless ticket scanners. There will also be no handling of paper money, as BC Place is now a cashless venue accepting only debit and credit cards, as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay.