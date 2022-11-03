"So embarrassing": Toilets, signs broken amid rowdy Halloween parties at UVic (VIDEOS)

Editor’s Note: This article contains video which contains explicit language which may be offensive to some viewers.

Wild dancing and singing is one thing, but things took a turn for the worse when massive parties broke out on campus at a Vancouver Island university over Halloween — resulting in extensive damage.

Videos capturing scores of people dancing and drinking on top of signs are being shared online, as well as the aftermath of the catastrophic damage to campus toilets as a result of the unsanctioned festivities at a University of Victoria residence building over the weekend.

Those parties on campus brought out hundreds of people — many of whom are not enrolled at UVic and that’s leading to a lot of condemnation from those who are left to clean up the mess.

Comments on videos shared on the Instagram page sendszn.vic are of folks that are embarrassed by the party-goers behaviour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEND SEASON 🇨🇦 (@sendszn)



UVic told Daily Hive that despite a no-guest policy for residences between Friday, October 28, and Monday, November 1, large crowds of several hundred gathered over the weekend.

“The irresponsible and unsafe behaviour of young people in large unsanctioned gatherings on the UVic campus is unacceptable to us as a university community and to our neighbours,” a statement from UVic reads.

The university added that despite its efforts to keep the community safe, “behaviours such as this impact what we are trying to achieve.”

At the start of the fall semester, there has more campus security staff on duty over the weekend and additional special-duty special-duty Saanich police officers. Security and police were on campus over the weekend.

“We are concerned for our students’ well-being, as well as that of our employees and Saanich police officers, who put themselves at risk to deal with unruly gatherings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Island’s Finest (@sendszn.vic)



The university told Daily Hive that it is aware of toilets and some signage being broken but there are no cost estimates as of now.

Daily Hive has reached out to Saanich police for more information about possible arrests, damage to property, and injuries.

UVic says it can investigate on-campus incidences where students violate UVic conduct policies, such as reckless behaviour that puts them or others in physical harm.

However, it has no jurisdiction to issue penalties or sanctions to non-students. However, police can ticket and recommend criminal charges if warranted.

Since the party over the weekend, students have been reminded there is a no-guest policy for residence buildings over the weekend and that the school does not allow open alcohol containers or consumption of alcohol or cannabis in public campus areas.