Utah NHL team reveals shockingly cheap concession prices

Utah’s new NHL team may have some issues with the arena’s sightlines, but there is certainly no problem with concession prices—from a fan perspective at least.

The newest member of the NHL will host its first-ever regular season game next week against the Chicago Blackhawks and fans will be in for a surprisingly cheap outing if they wanna hit up the concessions.

Earlier today the team revealed its “Fan-Friendly Concession” prices, which are way below the prices many fans have come to expect from arenas around the NHL.

This includes things like hot dogs and popcorn selling for just $3 while bottled water will be sold for just a measly $2.

“Today marks an unprecedented step in our continuous commitment to elevating the fan experience at Delta Center,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy for Smith Entertainment Group in a release.

“We’re showing fans that we are listening to their needs, and, there is no better time than now to take this step as more people than ever will attend games at Delta Center this season.”

Your fan faves, even better 🍿 We’re excited to announce $2 and $3 concession offerings, available at all #UtahHC games at @deltacenter. pic.twitter.com/F33MKu2BHX — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) September 30, 2024

This is in contrast to other concessions around the league, where many of those options can sell to up to double that price. Not only will fans of Utah’s NHL team be able to get in on the fun, but also the NBA’s Utah Jazz, who will share the Delta Center this upcoming season.

Starting this season, five of the most popular @deltacenter concession items will cost between $2-$3 at all Utah Jazz and @utahhockeyclub games 🌭🍿🍨https://t.co/aRu41MIMQH pic.twitter.com/7NVB8B4VMX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 30, 2024

This will undoubtedly be a hit with fans and people on social media are hoping it could eventually catch on in other markets as well.

Love those prices! — BOOST 🪐 (@BOOSTkdv) September 30, 2024

WWWWW — DeadHead8869 (@Deadhead8869TV) September 30, 2024

You are already the gold standard of this league. — Pre-Season Nitwit (@nitwitschool) September 30, 2024

Wow, an organization that doesn’t try to squeeze every penny out of its fanbase, respect. — Zach (@ZachAttack2302) September 30, 2024

Ok you know what, I like you now big dawg 🤝 — Mikal… ball up top (@Tea_Moo_Salami) September 30, 2024

You can buy that whole menu for the cost of a beer and hotdog at an oilers game — Senturion (@lovesenlongtime) September 30, 2024

Every North American sports fan is jealous — BMDinTDOT (@BMDinTDOT) September 30, 2024

Huge W… It’s rare to see this sort of thing these days. I applaud you 👏 — Doppa D (@Doppa_D) September 30, 2024

This is a revelation and a great way to grow the fandom. Keep it up! — Amateur Tanuki Tracker (@grosfield) September 30, 2024

Perhaps other teams around the league will take note of the positive reception and follow suit.

Fans can only hope.