Usher has been revealed as the next headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The NFL announced the news today that the multiple Grammy Award wining artist will play the Super Bowl, which is being held Las Vegas for the first time.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” said Usher. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher follows Rihanna, whose performance at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona earlier this year was the most-watched halftime show of all-time.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

The Super Bowl halftime show has been produced with the help of Jay-Z-owned Roc Nation since 2020.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman,” said Jay-Z. “Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Usher released his debut album in 1994, at the age of 15. The 44-year-old has sold over 80 million records worldwide during his incredible career, which makes him one of the best-selling musical artists of all-time.

