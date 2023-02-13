"Iconic": Fans worldwide react to Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show

Count Rihanna in Super Bowl history.

On Sunday evening in Arizona at Super Bowl LIVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the 34-year-old Barbadian pop star performed this year’s halftime show.

And what a show it was.

It was Rihanna’s first live performance since January 2018, and she sure made the most of the opportunity. Though she hasn’t put out a new album since 2016, Rihanna didn’t miss a beat in her return to the public eye.

Performing the set on a series of seemingly floating stages, Rihanna pulled out all the stops while in an all-red outfit surrounded by a plethora of dancers rocking all-white.

In total, Rihanna performed a 12-song setlist on the night, starting off with “Bitch Better Have My Money” and ending off with “Diamonds.”

“Bitch Better Have My Money”

“Where Have You Been”

“Only Girl (In The World)”

“We Found Love”

“Rude Boy”

“Work”

“Wild Thoughts”

“Pour It Up”

“All of the Lights”

“Run This Town”

“Umbrella”

“Diamonds”

While many were expecting Rihanna to bring out a guest for one of her tracks (Jay-Z or Drake, perhaps?) Rihanna performed the whole set solo.

The move was a departure from last year’s show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent,

Here’s how the internet reacted to her performance:

the way Rihanna decided to fix her makeup mid-Super Bowl performance? iconic pic.twitter.com/hqB6zJYhDS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

me after rihanna didn’t perform all the songs i wanted her to pic.twitter.com/qUDiXIluFA — mason (@kalluzeblover) February 13, 2023

Why is Rihanna on a Smash Bros map? 😭 pic.twitter.com/iin22D81I4 — ًًMamba (Like Limit) (@MambaSZN) February 13, 2023

Rihanna is really THAT bitch. I could cry — K (@karynaaa_) February 13, 2023

Was anyone else freaking out for Rihanna on that floating stage that was moving around? I would have been clinging to the mic and screaming to be put down on the ground. #SuperBowlHalftimeShow — Lisa Apolinski (@LisaAblogger) February 13, 2023

60k fans waiting to watch Rihanna pretending they came to watch the eagles and chiefs #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/td3F040WgJ — Dec (@DecMassey_) February 12, 2023

rihanna super bowl halftime featuring herself 💅 pic.twitter.com/uGvYiNCrDH — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) February 13, 2023

And for those wondering if Rihanna was announcing a pregnancy during the set, a Rihanna representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter is expecting her second child.

“Musically, I’m feeling open. I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating, things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, you know, the people that know the music that I put out. I just want to play. I want to have fun. I want to have fun with music,” Rihanna said in a press conference last week.

Well, it’s only 364 days until next year’s Super Bowl.

We can only wonder how the NFL will attempt to wow us once again.