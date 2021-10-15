US land border will open to fully vaccinated Canadians on November 8

Fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the land border into the United States for non-essential travel on November 8.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the date the new policy will take effect on social media.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travellers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” Munoz tweeted on Friday morning.

“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

Earlier this week, American officials announced that the land borders to Canada and Mexico would reopen to fully vaccinated travellers next month but did not provide an exact date.

“For months now, we’ve heard from businesses that are suffering and families distraught over the separation imposed by the continued border shutdown,” said Congressman Brian Higgins.

“This sigh of relief coming ‘from Northern Border communities following this announcement is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge.”

He added that Canada’s strong vaccination rates made the continued border shutdown “absurd and unjustifiable.”

The land border to the US has been closed to non-essential travel since March of 2020, while Canada reopened its land borders to US tourists on August 9.

A representative for the CDC confirmed to Daily Hive that all vaccines that have been approved or authorized by the FDA as well as those listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for entry to the US.

This is good news for Canadians who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The shot has not been approved for use by the FDA but has been recognized by WHO.

However, it is still unclear whether Canadians who received mixed vaccine doses will be able to travel to the US when the border reopens next month.