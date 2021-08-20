US land border to remain closed to Canadians for at least another month

The United States land border will remain closed for at least another month.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday morning that the measure has been extended until at least September 21. It was previously set to expire on August 21.

The department said the decision was made in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Essential trade and travel will not be impacted.

To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2021



Canada reopened its land border to fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents on August 9.

At the time, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said that the US had not yet made a “formal decision” on reopening its border to Canadians.

The land border to the US has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. The measure has been continuously extended, most recently until August 21.