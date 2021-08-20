NewsCanadaCoronavirus

US land border to remain closed to Canadians for at least another month

Aug 20 2021
US land border to remain closed to Canadians for at least another month
The United States land border will remain closed for at least another month.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday morning that the measure has been extended until at least September 21. It was previously set to expire on August 21.

The department said the decision was made in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Essential trade and travel will not be impacted.


Canada reopened its land border to fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents on August 9.

At the time, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said that the US had not yet made a “formal decision” on reopening its border to Canadians.

The land border to the US has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. The measure has been continuously extended, most recently until August 21.

