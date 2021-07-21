US land border will remain closed for at least another month

The US land border will remain closed until at least August 21.

A renewal order, issued by the US government’s Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, stated that “given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of COVID-19 within the United States and globally, the Secretary has determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 between the United States and Canada poses an ongoing ‘specific threat to human life or national interests.'”

The DHS added that it continues to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“US and Canadian officials have mutually determined that non-essential travel between the United States and Canada currently poses additional risk of transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 and places the populace of both nations at increased risk of contracting the virus associated with COVID-19,” it stated.

On July 19, federal officials announced that Canada’s border would reopen to immunized American citizens and US permanent residents that live in the States on August 9.

However, Bill Blair, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, noted that Canadians, vaccinated or not, will not be permitted to cross the land border into the US.

Blair said that he had spoken to Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, as recently as last Friday.

“I revealed to him the measures that Canada would be implementing at our border. He indicated to me at this time they have not yet made a decision [on reopening the border to Canadians],” Blair said.

The land border between Canada and the United States has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.