Up and down week of weather ahead for Vancouver

This week’s weather is expected to have its ups and downs, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) forecast.

It’s been a lovely few days in Vancouver as summer weather finally seems to have arrived. However, while the sun is still expected to shine down on the region, some rain and clouds could, too.

At the start of the week, temperatures could slightly drop from 23°C Sunday to 21°C Monday, but a dry day with a mix of sun and cloud is still expected.

However, tomorrow evening, periods of rain could kick in until Tuesday, and temperatures may drop further to 17°C.

It might clear up again on Tuesday evening, but most nights this week will have cloudy periods with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 11°C.

The sun is expected to shine again on Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds could slowly move in as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures mid-to-late week will range from 18°C to 21°C.