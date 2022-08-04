Unvaxxed Djokovic forced to withdraw from Montreal tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic won’t be playing at the National Bank Open in Montreal this month.

The Serbian tennis legend won’t be visiting Canada at all anytime soon, at least until he decides to get vaccinated or the federal government changes its law.

Non-Canadians that are unvaccinated against COVID-19, even famous pro tennis players like Djokovic, are not allowed into the country. Djokovic has famously decided not to get vaccinated against the virus.

That decision has resulted in Djokovic being forced to miss multiple tournaments this season.

It’s having historical ramifications, as Djokovic is chasing the all-time Grand Slam men’s singles title record along with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Nadal won a record 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open this year, after winning Grand Slam title #21 at the Australian Open in January.

The Australian government did not allow Djokovic to play at this year’s Australian Open. Djokovic’s vaccination status is expected to make him eligible to travel to New York for the US Open later this month.

Djokovic was allowed to play at the French Open and Wimbledon this year, with the 35-year-old winning his 21st career Grand Slam singles title at the All England Club last month.

The National Bank Open begins this weekend, with the main draws beginning on Monday. The men’s tournament is taking place in Montreal this year, while the women are playing in Toronto.

Oscar Otte of Germany, ranked 41st in the world, has also withdrawn from the National Bank Open according to Tennis Canada. Nick Kyrgios of Australia, who lost to Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon, has been entered into the main draw along with Benjamin Bonzi of France.

Four players were granted wild card entries into the main draw, including Andy Murray of Great Britain, Belgium’s David Goffin, and Canadians Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau.