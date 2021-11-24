Vancouver universities plan in-person ceremonies for pandemic grads

Planning is underway at two Vancouver universities to offer in-person convocation ceremonies to pandemic graduates who missed them.

The classes of 2020 and 2021 had to accept their degrees virtually as COVID-19 halted many in-person gatherings.

Now, the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University say those students could get a chance to don a cap and gown in 2022.

“We did make a commitment to hold an in-person event of some kind when possible,” Matthew Ramsay, UBC spokesperson, told Daily Hive.

He confirmed that planning is underway, which includes determining how many students are still in Vancouver and are interested in attending. He said more details would be available for pandemic graduates in 2022.

“It’s definitely in the works,” he said.

Meanwhile, SFU sent out an email to recent graduates this week asking them to take a short survey about in-person convocation.

“Planning is underway, but we need to gather a bit of feedback from you to help us organize a meaningful in-person experience,” the email said.

The university suggested spring 2022 could be a good opportunity for 2020 and 2021 graduates to formally walk across the stage.

Daily Hive has reached out to SFU for further comment but has not yet heard back. Daily Hive has also reached out to other Lower Mainland schools, including Capilano University, to ask about their convocation plans.

University classes have resumed in-person this school year with certain COVID-19 restrictions after the pandemic upended many students’ education plans.

This week will also bring the first in-person convocation ceremonies since before the pandemic. UBC had to get creative after its custom caps and gowns got stuck east of Hope when catastrophic flooding hit the province and closed highways.