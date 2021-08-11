Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Whether you are searching for that gift that’s just right for your unique friend, or perhaps, you’re wanting to expand your horizons with some new stores, we found some ‘colourful’ shops for you to check out.

Here are 11 stores offering a little bit of everything in each, including funky additions for the home, or pretty organizers, collectibles, art, fashion, bath and body, and much more.

Description: A boutique with Canadian-made items for the home and for feeling pampered, Walrus has so many beautifully crafted pieces for you or loved one. For the home, you can find a wide selection of items, including colourful prints, incense kits and sprays, and ceramic dishes. You’ll also find pretty jewelry, pampering products for bath + body, and there’s even games for kids.

Where: 3408 Cambie Street

Phone: 604-874-9770

Description: At this Yaletown shop, there’s plenty of fashionable options! Trendy womenswear, and a wide selection of jewelry, bags (including vegan accessories), and footwear. Fine Finds also has great gifts, such as cards and prints, candles, small dishes, and bath and body goods, including salts and lotions.

Where: 1014 Mainland Street

Phone: 604-669-8325

Description: If you’re looking for some funky items for a home — Vancouver Special is a one-stop shop. It offers everything from small unique items for the desktop, like organizers, dishes, and mats, to furniture, including beanbag chairs, poufs and carpets, to name just a few.

Where: 3612 Main Street

Phone: 604-568-3673

Description: If you love things organized, or shopping for a friend who appreciates a tidy space, you can probably tell ‘Room in Order’ is a great option just from its name. This store is filled with pretty and classic items for your home — from the kitchen, to the closet, and bathroom.

Where: 626 Seymour Street

Phone: 604-681-0885

Description: When you’re consignment shopping, you just know you’re going to find some great deals and original nuggets, but Front and Company also has a section in the front of the store with beautiful jewelry and fun accessories for you to browse through.

Where: 3772 Main Street

Phone: 604-879-8431

Description: For the person with the great sense of humour, you can find some meme accessories for the home, games, notebooks, and more. There’s two locations for you to check out, Gastown and in the West End.

Where: 41 Powell Street | 1179 Denman Street

Phone: 604-685-0443 | 604-685-4550

Description: In Gastown, Old Faithful Shop has so many unique items for the home and personal care. It has cool coffee table books, plants and pots, beautifully crafted houseware, and bags and wallets, as well as spritzers, and so much more.

Where: 320 W Cordova Street

Phone: 778-327-9376

Description: You can make a day out of visiting Granville Island. There’s so many unique stores, selling well crafted items for the home, jewelry, art, and more. Plus, you have the Kids Market, and the Public Market for your delicious needs.

Where: 1689 Johnston Street (Public Market)

Phone: 604-666-6655

Description: Music lovers rejoice! You can find practically any rock band shirt at the Rock Shop. It says online, the Rock Shop started out as a gift and novelty shop back in ’73, and over the years, apparel was added to the mix. You can also find collectable items, such as patches, mugs, lunch boxes, and more.

Where: 1076 Granville Street

Phone: 604-685-9228

Description: Not only can you get in a great sweat at one of TurF’s fitness classes, it’s also a cafe with a unique store in the back. In that section, you’ll find self care items, such as intimates, sprays and oils, clothing, candles, notebooks, bags, and scrunchies.

Where: #101 2041 W 4th Avenue

Phone: 604-428-9970

Description: The secret is out — you can find many cool items for the home, to wear, and beauty products at One Water Street. Secret Location has a ‘library’ of books about photography and art, to name a few, as well as prints of some famous artists. It also has homeware, such as pillows and vases, furniture and fashion.

Where: One Water Street

Phone: 604-685-0090