Keep your eyes on the sky: ticket reservations for brand new airline Lynx Air begin this week.

According to the airline, Lynx will adopt the ultra low-cost carrier model, which has revolutionized air travel across Europe and the United States, offering low fares, flexibility, and choice.

Tickets for flights on the new carrier go on sale starting January 19. Lynx wrote in an Instagram comment that the airline is excited to announce their initial destinations when reservations launch.

Those who just can’t wait until Wednesday can head to the Lynx Air website to enter to win tickets. The airline is giving away two grand prizes of free flights for a year, plus five daily prizes of round-trip flights to any of their Canadian destinations. The contest closes at 8 pm MST on January 18.

You might also like: New ultra low-cost airline set to launch in Canada next year

WestJet cuts 20% of its scheduled flights due to impacts of Omicron

Over 1,700 airline passengers disobeyed Canada's in-flight mask policy last year

Calgary has been selected as the airline’s headquarters, with Merren McArthur as CEO and president of Lynx. McArthur has previously served as CEO of ultra-low-cost carrier Tigerair Australia, CEO of Virgin Australia Regional Airlines, and founding CEO of Virgin Australia Cargo, and she brings a wealth of aviation experience to the role.

The company, formerly known as Enerjet, is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to help transform the country’s aviation landscape.

The airline says it has firm orders and lease agreements in place for a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years to meet anticipated demand.

Lynx will combine low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft (featuring leading-edge fuel-efficient technology and big overhead bins), and great customer service to create an exceptional travel experience.

“Get all the services you want (and none you don’t) with our simple, à la carte booking process,” reads Lynx Air’s website.