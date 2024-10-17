Exploring BC: The ultimate guide to the Vancouver-Tofino roadtrip

It takes just a few hours to get from Vancouver to a world-class surf destination.

Vancouver Island’s Tofino attracts locals and tourists from British Columbia with its beaches, exciting activities, and beautiful nature.

That’s why when Turo gave me the opportunity to make the journey from Vancouver to Tofino by car, it was a chance I jumped at. Turo is a car rental and sharing marketplace that connects consumers with hosts to make renting a vehicle easier.

I learned a few tips and tricks along the journey that may be valuable for anyone looking to make the same trip.

Planning the trip

To get to Tofino, you’re going to want a car. I knew about Turo as an option but had no previous experience with the service.

Turo is a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform that connects hosts who have a car with people looking to rent a vehicle. The platform has a mobile app that can be downloaded to browse options, book a car, and communicate with your host.

The platform has a massive variety of cars available, and I settled on a 2017 Ford Mustang.

When it was time for the trip to start, the car was waiting outside my house. Our host even left some treats for us in the car. The adventure was on.

The drive from Vancouver to Tofino

The trip from Vancouver to Tofino is just as much about the journey as it is about the destination. You’ll travel by car and ferry through some of the best scenery the province has to offer.

Getting to Tofino requires taking a ferry. Two ferry stops near Vancouver offer transportation to Vancouver Island. We opted for the Horsehoe Bay terminal, which has a sailing to Nanaimo.

Once you get to Vancouver Island, the drive from Nanaimo to Tofino is just under three hours on the highway heading west. However, there are a ton of stops — some well-known and some hidden gems — along the way.

Here are three stops everyone should check out if they’re making the trip to Tofino.

The Old Country Market (Goats on the Roof)

The Old Country Market is about 30 minutes away from where the ferry drops you off and includes a general store with goats on the roof.

This is a good place to stretch your legs before getting ready for the next part of your journey.

Little Qualicum Falls

Who doesn’t love a waterfall? The good news is that there is an easy walk that leads to a waterfall not far from The Old Country Market. Little Qualicum Falls is just a bit further along the highway, only about 15 minutes.

As you can see below, the views are beautiful.

Ucluelet

When you get close to Tofino, you can take a small detour and visit Ucluelet.

The town has a beautiful coastline, a picturesque lighthouse, plenty of little beaches, and some cute shops to explore. You could easily kill a few hours just walking around here.

Best things to do in Tofino

When you arrive in Tofino, you’ll be greeted by one of the world’s most naturally stunning places.

One of the best parts about this paradise is that there’s something to do for everyone. No matter if you’re an adventure-seeker, foodie, or just looking to chill, Tofino has something that will fit your goals.

Here are some of the top activities I tried and would recommend in Tofino.

Go surfing

Tofino is known as a world-class destination for surfing. We got in the water one afternoon for a few hours of fun in the waves.

We had amazing instructors from Swell Tofino show us a few tips and tricks, which led to some rapid improvement.

Taste the amazing restaurant scene

Tofino punches above its weight when it comes to food. We had the chance to eat at a few amazing restaurants, and I was impressed by all of them.

We had an incredibly special dinner at Wolf in the Fog, a well-regarded restaurant in Tofino. If you’re into food and visiting, this place is a must.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOLF in the FOG (@wolfinthefog)

Every bite of food was better than the last, but my personal favourite was the oysters covered in fried potatoes.

Last but not least, the original Tacofino truck is still operating in Tofino. Although this brand has expanded across British Columbia, the original truck is worth a visit.

Whale watching

We had the opportunity to go whale watching through the Whale Centre. They took us out onto the water, and we saw a variety of sea life, including whales, sea otters, sea lions, and more.

Getting to see some of these amazing animals in their natural habitat is a surreal experience.

Tofino is definitely one of the best spots to explore in all of British Columbia, and the road trip there is truly spectacular. This is absolutely a trip worth planning!

The author of this trip was hosted by Turo