Bucket list travel: Road tripping through the Rockies in a Porsche

I was one of a million little boys around the world with a Porsche 911 poster on my bedroom wall. Even to this day, the rumbly sound of Porsche’s sports exhaust system turns my head.

So when an invitation arrived to join Porsche Canada on a road trip through the Rocky Mountains behind the wheel of a Porsche Cayenne, I immediately packed my bags and said “Let’s go!” — much to the chagrin of my wife, who informed me the departure date was still over a month away.

When one thinks of Porsche, a world-class sports car likely comes to mind. And while owning a sports car is one thing, getting the chance to live out your boy racer dreams is not always possible thanks to gridlock and, well, laws.

Knowing that, Porsche offers their Track Experience and Ice Experience programs, giving affluent Porsche aficionados the chance to experience high-performance driving on a proper track led by Porsche-certified instructors.

Bucket list stuff

When I think of Porsche, I also think of luxury. And that’s where the Porsche Travel Experience comes into play. Porsche Travel Experiences combine the thrill of driving a Porsche at some of the world’s most scenic destinations with stays in top hotels and the finest restaurants. How could you say no to that?

Well, at nearly $17,000 to attend, many people do say no. But that’s the allure of Porsche. It’s an aspirational product and once you become an owner, you’re part of an exclusive club. These trips feel just like that. Not everyone can participate, but if you’re one of the lucky few, it is indeed bucket list stuff.

Starting in the Canadian Rockies

Steak+Sizzle/Porsche Canada

Our five-day, 1,500-kilometre trip started in Calgary, Alberta, at the base of the Rocky Mountains, kicking off with a morning driver’s briefing where we met our hosts and co-driver. For those attending solo, you’re paired with another driver to split the driving duties. More likely than not, it’ll be someone who shares the same love of travel and driving that you do. In my case, it wasn’t long before a true friendship with Jose from Mexico City was solidified.

We departed Calgary and made our way towards Revelstoke, British Columbia, in a convoy of five 2024 Porsche Cayennes, led by a head-turning 2024 Porsche 911 Dakar. Just outside of Calgary, we detoured off the Trans Canada Highway towards Sibbald Lake, where we could engage the Cayenne’s Off Road mode and eat up Highway 68’s gravel surface.

Our first wildlife encounter soon took place as we encountered a group of lazy cows strolling along the shoulder.

Steak+Sizzle/Porsche Canada

Our lunch destination was Sulphur Mountain, located at the top of the Banff Gondola. Here we refueled our stomachs while surrounded by spectacular 360-degree views of six different mountain ranges. Up there, you truly realize how iconic and spectacular the Rocky Mountains and its various ranges really are.

Back on the road, we always stuck together in a close pack. Safety was top of mind throughout the trip. The lead car was piloted by a professional driver who frequently communicated with the group via handheld radios to advise of any upcoming dangers, while also keeping a close eye to ensure nobody in the convoy was left behind.

Cayennes in their element

Steak+Sizzle/Porsche Canada

The cars themselves were equipped with a variety of different features. Each day, we switched vehicles to be able to experience the different combinations.

For example, you might drive one with a technology package on the first day, and then an off-road package the next day. One vehicle in particular came equipped with a much-loved sports exhaust system and its intoxicating sound that I couldn’t get enough of.

After a short stop to admire Takakkaw Falls, Canada’s second tallest waterfall, we arrived in Revelstoke late afternoon. Here Porsche applies the same approach to its hospitality as to its vehicles. Every little detail was taken care of. Our hosts were outside awaiting our arrival. Room keys for suites at the Sutton Place Hotel were handed out and dinner was arranged at the nearby Rockford Bar & Grill, where the next day’s itinerary was provided.

Heading west

After breakfast, we started day two by cruising along BC’s Highway 95 towards Radium Hot Springs for lunch, then north along Highway 93 through the stunning Kootenay National Park. As much as I wanted to stay behind the wheel the entire trip, it’s not so bad being a passenger when there is jaw-dropping scenery to gawk at.

Day two ended at the AAA four-diamond Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise where once again, our hosts were awaiting our arrival. Most of us went for a canoe on Lake Louise before dinner was served at the Fairmont’s Louiza.

Steak+Sizzle/Porsche Canada

Because the groups are kept small, relationships don’t take long to form. In total, there were six of us on the trip, plus a support crew of eight. This meant meals were intimate and enjoyable, sharing stories with new friends while enjoying fabulous cuisine.

Glacier gazing

Steak+Sizzle/Porsche Canada

Day three was arguably the highlight day with a drive to the Athabasca Glacier along the spectacular Icefields Parkway. Rated as one of the top drives in the world, Highway 93 winds along the Continental Divide through soaring Rocky Mountain peaks, icefields and vast sweeping valleys.

The return trip from the glacier towards Banff included stops at Peyto Lake and Emerald Lake Lodge for lunch, before parking for the night at Banff’s Rimrock Resort Hotel. Over the next two days we enjoyed spa treatments, more driving, hikes, and a memorable final dinner at Eden, named 2022’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant in North America at the prestigious World Culinary Awards, and nominated again for the same award in 2023.

The final rally

Steak+Sizzle/Porsche Canada

Our final day was spent saying our goodbyes, but not before one last treat.

Before arriving back in Calgary, an outing was arranged for us at Rocky Mountain Motorsports, just north of Calgary, where the group could take the wheel of the exclusive Porsche 911 Dakar on a rally autocross circuit.

Stephane Trindade, our lead driver for the trip, received his instructor certification from Porsche Germany over 15 years ago, so we were in great hands under his direction. After Stephane’s quick demo, each of us made our way onto a rallycross track to push the 911 to its limits in a safe and controlled environment. As only 2,500 911 Dakars were made worldwide, and with all of them sold, it truly was an exclusive treat to push Dakar #1,270 in its element on a dirt surface.

Steak+Sizzle/Porsche Canada

We then left the track, drove south, and arrived at Calgary International Airport 30 minutes later, where we sadly handed back the keys, said our goodbyes to new friends, and went our separate ways.

And while my iPhone was pushed to the brink with all the photos I took, Porsche’s photographer snapped hundreds of photos of us throughout the trip, capturing everything from smiles at dinner to rolling shots on the freeway surrounded by epic landscapes. Receiving the album link was a perfect souvenir to end the adventure.

The author of this article was hosted by Porsche Canada.