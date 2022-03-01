SportsHockey

Ukrainian national anthem being sung at tonight's NHL game in Winnipeg

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Mar 1 2022, 9:28 pm
Ukrainian national anthem being sung at tonight's NHL game in Winnipeg
James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

It’s going to be a special pre-game ceremony in Winnipeg tonight.

The Ukrainian national anthem will be sung before tonight’s NHL game featuring the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets.

The Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus will sing O Canada and the Ukrainian national anthem, the Jets announced this morning.

This will be the first Jets game held at Canada Life Centre since Russia started an unprovoked war with Ukraine last week. Canada has the second-largest Ukrainian diaspora group in the world after Russia, with over 180,000 people in Manitoba identifying as Ukrainian, according to CBC.

The idea is already a hit with fans, who voiced their support in response to the Jets’ tweet.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT