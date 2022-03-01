Ukrainian national anthem being sung at tonight's NHL game in Winnipeg

It’s going to be a special pre-game ceremony in Winnipeg tonight.

The Ukrainian national anthem will be sung before tonight’s NHL game featuring the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets.

The Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus will sing O Canada and the Ukrainian national anthem, the Jets announced this morning.

The #NHLJets welcome back Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus to sing O Canada and the Ukrainian national anthem before tonight’s game. Be there early for the warm-up skate and don’t miss @Hoosli and the pre-game show – gates now open at 5:45 p.m. this evening. pic.twitter.com/5e8qguAHsH — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 1, 2022

This will be the first Jets game held at Canada Life Centre since Russia started an unprovoked war with Ukraine last week. Canada has the second-largest Ukrainian diaspora group in the world after Russia, with over 180,000 people in Manitoba identifying as Ukrainian, according to CBC.

The idea is already a hit with fans, who voiced their support in response to the Jets’ tweet.

Excellent. Singing the Ukrainian anthem is fantastic. I know it’s symbolic but symbols are important. https://t.co/OLOUBvgIur — Paulo Fernandes (@pauloafernandes) March 1, 2022

Love it !! Well done #GoJetsGo 👍🇺🇦 — Flames Medic Shadow Kees (@Keeshond71) March 1, 2022