Vancouverites are coming together again on March 5 and 6 to demand justice for Ukrainians during the Russian invasion.

Two rallies have been planned for this coming weekend, and both are expected to draw crowds.

“People are losing their homes, savings, assets, and most importantly – their lives,” reads the event description for the March 6 event, entitled Vancouver Stands with Ukraine against Russian Invasion.

“We need to make it clear to every politician in the world, whether it’s a world leader or a city a clerk, that war is unacceptable. It is our duty as people of this city to show support and stand in a united front against Russian invasion and annexation of a sovereign state.”

Organizers are asking supporters to meet in front of Jack Poole Plaza on March 6 at 1 pm.

The event is supported by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which also helped organized the well-attended February 26 Art Gallery rally.

Nearly 5,000 people gathered in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery for Ukraine that day — after they predicted around 1,000 would show up.

Smaller protests also dotted the Lower Mainland in February, contributing to the wave of demonstrations that broke out across the country after the Kremlin invaded.

People will be meeting in Vancouver for anti-war rallies on March 5 and March 6 at 1 pm. The first event is happening at the Vancouver Art Gallery, and the second is happening at Jack Poole Plaza.

“Please join whichever one works best for you,” said an organizer in the discussion for the March 6 rally on Facebook.

To learn more, check out the event pages here and here.