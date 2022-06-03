Feds offering one-time $3,000 payment to Ukrainians who fled to Canada

Financial assistance is now available for Ukrainians who escaped their war-torn country for Canada, the federal government announced on Thursday.

Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, shared the details in a tweet.

“We will continue to ensure that all Ukrainians and their families receive the necessary support as they settle into their communities across Canada,” he said.

🚨Financial assistance is now available for Ukrainians and their family members. Those who’ve arrived in Canada under CUAET will be able to receive this one-time payment. ➡ $3,000 per adult

Ukrainian refugees can now apply for a direct, one-time payment of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child (17 years and younger).

The government says these funds will help Ukrainians and their family members meet basic needs like transportation and long-term housing while they look for a job.

Those eligible to receive this payment are Ukrainians and their family members who are in Canada with a valid work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit, or visitor record under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) program.

Ukrainians can apply through the government’s online portal, which is now open.

Late Thursday night, 319 refugees and their families landed in Halifax and were greeted by Fraser.

This evening, we had the honour of welcoming 319 Ukrainians and their family members in Halifax. As they embark on this new journey, Canada will have their backs every step of the way. Welcome home, ласкаво просимо додому 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/hXFcZ7DSOF — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) June 3, 2022

Once these Ukrainians have submitted their application for financial assistance, the feds say payment will be issued through direct deposit within five business days, with an additional three to five-day processing by the bank in some cases.

Therefore, it’s advised that refugees have a Canadian bank account at the ready, with a name that matches the one written on the person’s temporary resident status document.

Those arriving should also obtain a Canadian social insurance number (SIN) as soon as possible in order to be able to work.

In addition to the one-time payment, the Canadian government is also providing settlement services like language training, helping families enrol their children in school, opening bank accounts, and job search assistance.