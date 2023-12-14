Where's the mulled wine?! Things I miss about the UK at Christmastime in Vancouver

I’ve always seen Christmas as a time for family. As I approach my second holiday season in Vancouver, I’ve realized that Christmas is also a time for traditions that relate to where you grew up.

Last year, I got so wrapped up in experiencing all the festive things around Vancouver that I didn’t have time to miss the UK. But in my second year, it feels a little different.

Christmastime in Vancouver is definitely magical, but there are a few things I miss about the UK that would take the holiday season here to the next level. Here are the things I miss about Christmastime in the UK.

Pantomimes

I’ve been going to the Christmas Panto at the New Wimbledon Theatre since I was old enough to remember. It’s a fun (and sometimes cringe) experience, but every second is worth it.

You have excited children yelling, “It’s behind you!” as the actors comically creep around the stage and pretend not to see each other. Then you have the quirky best friend talking to the audience as if you’re one whole person. It’s truly a once-a-year experience. Panto culture needs much more hype in Vancouver.

Winter Wonderland

Christmas markets are an absolute staple of the holiday season. The Vancouver Christmas Market is one of my favourite things to do in the winter, but it makes me miss my time at the Winter Wonderland in London.

Winter Wonderland takes over Hyde Park every year to become a ball of festive joy and light. It has everything, and I mean everything. There are ice sculpture exhibits, live music, beer halls, Christmas stalls, a giant Ferris wheel, and an ice skating show. That’s not even all the events there are. As good as the Vancouver Christmas Market is, the scale of London’s Winter Wonderland is hard to beat.

A Sunday roast

English cuisine isn’t something I often miss. After all, beans on toast isn’t exactly the most deluxe meal on the planet. However, a Sunday roast is something I’ve found myself craving a lot recently.

No matter where you are in the UK at Christmastime, your local pub will do a killer roast dinner. It has all the trimmings, and you can sit in a cozy pub with your friends and family after filling yourselves with the delicious food. It’s not just the meal but the entire experience.

Mulled wine

Another food-related thing I’ve found myself missing recently is mulled wine. It’s not that you can’t find it in Vancouver; it’s just different here. The mulled wine here tastes like a cocktail gone off. Back in the UK, a glass of mulled wine is a warming drink that I may or may not substitute my tea for (…in the evenings).

Grabbing a £2.50 bottle of mulled wine from Tesco has become a tradition for me in the holidays. Not only is it a cheap winter treat (approximately equivalent to $4), but it’s a wholesome evening too. You can sit with your family and reminisce about old Christmas memories over a warming glass of mulled wine.

Ice skating

I am very aware that Vancouver has ice skating. That’s the point. Canada’s hockey culture is something that the UK just doesn’t have. That means a lot more people here grow up learning how to skate. Back home, ice skating is a rare activity that you only get to do over the holidays. I miss being among other Brits who stumble their way through the ice rink. Skating with my Canadian friends here is definitely fun, but boy do I look stupid.

Are there any Christmastime traditions or events you miss from your hometown? Let us know in the comments below.