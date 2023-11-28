It’s no secret Vancouver and London have some major characteristics separating the two global cities, and a TikToker is sharing her perspective on some of the critical differences.

A TikTok user from the UK, @explorecanadawithme, is sharing her experiences in Canada, and in this video in particular, she discusses the differences she has seen between London and Vancouver through the lens of a corporate professional.

It’s likely most Vancouverites would agree with some of her opinions, like the idea that in Vancouver, many people are just “working to live,” partly due to the cost of living.

“Vancouver is so much more laid back,” she exclaims, adding that no one competes with each other in the office, in her experience.

She also suggests London feels a little more like a rat race, and that there, it feels like you’re more living to work versus working to live in Vancouver.

The tea culture also seems very different in London because Vancouver doesn’t have one.

“In London, if anyone’s going for a tea, you would offer everyone else around you a cup of tea. Next thing you know, you’ve got a f**king car, and you’re making 20 teas,” she says.

“Doesn’t happen in Vancouver.”

According to her, the closest thing in Vancouver is your peers asking if you want to go for a coffee.

In response to the coffee/tea culture aspect, one TikTok user wrote, “I feel like people’s coffee/tea orders are so complex and expensive that it’s such a hassle to hunt everyone down after to pay you back.”

She also suggests that in London, at the end of the week, it was somewhat expected that on a Friday, treats or baked goods would be brought to the office for everyone to share.

“Doesn’t happen in Vancouver.”

Another thing she suggests related to work culture is that finding a job in Vancouver is more referral-based and that knowing the right people is more important than it is in London.

One of the comments on her video says, “Vancouver is ridiculously expensive with low wages.”

Do you agree with her sentiments? Let us know in the comments, and watch her full video here: