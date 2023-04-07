UFC announces it's coming to Vancouver in June

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is officially returning to Vancouver this June.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 10, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 21.

Initial plans had UFC 289 taking place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on June 10, but because the Calgary Flames are technically still in the playoff race, the event had to be moved.

A report suggested that Montreal might have also been one of the potential destinations, but earlier today, UFC confirmed that Vancouver would be hosting.

Dana White, President of the UFC, made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that Rogers Arena would host the event. He also acknowledged that Canadians were hungry for answers on when the UFC would return to Canada.

Reports suggest that the main event for the Vancouver show will be Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña 3. Other scheduled fighters include Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira, Rob Font and Nate Landwehr.

The last time that the UFC was in Canada was back in 2019, and that event also took place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

If you’re interested in the event, you can “register your interest” for early access to tickets by clicking here.